Students' performance showcase proves that 'Burnley Has Got Talent'

It is certainly true that Burnley has got talent as students from one of the town's high schools took to the stage for its annual performance showcase.

The annual Performer of the Year night played to a record audience at Blessed Trinity RC College.

The show featured drama, singing, a selection of musical instruments and dancing.

Dozens of pupils auditioned in the run-up and then, for the finale, three contenders from each category performed to judges Jonathan Hartley, curriculum leader for English, Ruth Davies who is course leader for Performing Arts at Burnley College and ex-pupil Greg Worden,

Greg, a talented musician, left last year and starred in all of Blessed Trinity's shows.

The overall winner was Year 10 dancer Eve McNulty who performed a mixture of street, hip hop and more.

The instrument category winners were outstanding string quartet 'Glorified Firewood' consisting of year eight Sebastian Bernabe, year seven Samantha Bernabe, year 10 Sarah Parreno and year nine Olivia Phillips.

Junior Singer was year seven Ruby Whittaker, with 'Naughty' from Matilda, while the Drama Award went to year sevens Keandra Combe and Scarlett Royle who performed a comedy script.

A strong dance and song duo was Mia Riley, who sang a song from 'Mamma Mia 2' with Ciara O'Reilly dancing to it. The pair won the Dance Award of the show.

The Senior Singing Award was presented to Maggie Connanon from Year 10, who performed an original song she had written.

Head of Drama Rosie Wright said: “Year on year I am amazed at the talent of our pupils. I am extremely proud of all the performers and want to thank the judges for what must have been a very difficult decision."

Love to Shop vouchers were presented to all the winners.