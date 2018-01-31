Students hit the heights in world's biggest story writing competition

Writing their way to victory in a national competition is the aim of students from a Padiham high school.

The pupils from Shuttleworth College are also aiming high, literally, in a challenge to read books reaching the height of their school.

The students are taking part in Radio 2's 500 Words, which is the biggest short-story competition for children in the world.

The winners of the competition will win DJ and competition host Chris Evans' height of six feet in books plus 500 books for the school.

The year seven students have written stories on dogs, aliens, modern fairy-tales and more.

Tegan Green, who is focusing on an alien, said: "It's harder than you think writing 500 words. The first paragraph was easy - but then I had to decide how to take it from there."

Fellow student Kendal Hankinson said: "My problem is keeping it to 500 words, I always write too much. My story is a modern fairy-tale. Once I got into writing, it seemed easy."

The school building will be measured over the coming weeks and the books read by staff and students will be logged until they have read enough books to reach the top of the college.

The 500 Words Final will be broadcast live from Hampton Court Palace on BBC Radio 2's Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Friday, June 8th.