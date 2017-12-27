Students' helped to spread some festive cheer

Students from two Burnley high schools showed they know the true meaning of Christmas when they devoted their time to making up food hampers.



Students from all years at Blessed Trinity RC College spent weeks collecting non perishable items for their hampers and RE curriculum leader Rachel Keighley said the school had been overwhelmed with the generous donations.

And staff and students at Padiham's Shuttleworth College collected 593 non-perishable items, almost 100 more than last year, to stock their hampers.

Teacher Mr Richard Turner said: "The students did us proud."

All the hampers were donated to Burnley's Spacious Places food bank to hand out to needy families over the Christmas period.