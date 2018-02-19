Students generosity helps Third World families

Generous students from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College have been 'buying' goats, chickens and more to help Third World families.

The pupils have been buying the gifts for the charity CAFOD, which stands for Catholic Aid for Overseas Development.

The college took part in their 'Buy a World Gift' appeal for families in the Third World living in poverty.

Just £28 buys a family a goat to use for milk, £10 buys a vegetable garden, chickens cost £20 and a "Teach Someone to Read" costs £10.

School starter packs are £25 and emergency water is £33 and a community toilet costs £85.

Gifts range from livestock to health and care, water, education and rehabilitation after disasters.

Blessed Trinity raised £1067 from their non-uniform day and were able to buy 70 World Gifts.