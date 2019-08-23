Students at Burnley school celebrate 'fantastic' set of GCSE results

Students and staff at Burnley's Sir John Thursby are celebrating a fantastic set of GCSE results this year.

Speaking yesterday headteacher Rob Browning said: “Today has been a great day for our fantastic students.

"It has been really special to celebrate with our students today and to see so many happy young people and staff. We are so proud of how our school community has come together to create the best outcomes for our young people”

"There has been a significant increase in the percentage of students achieving a grade 5 in both English and Maths. There has also been an increase in the percentage of students achieving the English Baccalaureate, with over 30% of our young people achieving a level 4 pass in English, Maths, Science, a language and a humanities subject.

"This is well above the national average and shows how the school delivers an excellent all-round education for our students.

"The school has also seen an increase in the percentage of students achieving the new top GCSE grades of 9,8,7 across all subjects."