Students are pride of Burnley in red carpet procession to celebrate their graduation

Successful graduates from University Courses Burnley processed through the town centre to a prestigious graduation ceremony.

The procession marked a special day for the town as it was the inaugural graduation ceremony of industry-focused University Courses Burnley, based at a £100 million Campus in Princess Way.

Although not officially a university it teaches university courses but the degree must be 'accredited' by one.

Ending with the ceremony at The Mechanics Theatre it was certainly a day to remember for proud graduates who are marking the end of their degree studies in a range of subjects, all with close links to industry and opening the door to great careers.

The procession included graduates, lecturers and dignitaries, all in their official university caps and gowns.

At the Mechanics the students celebrated their achievements surrounded by family and friends and this year’s address was given by Baroness Helen Newlove, Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords and social reform campaigner.

Principal Karen Buchanan presented the degree certificates and former student Courtney Dillon responded on behalf the graduates.

Karen said: “This is a momentous day for those graduating and for the borough as a whole.

"It is the first ceremony devoted to University Courses Burnley, acknowledging the achievements of graduates, our strong links with our partner universities, some of the most innovative in the UK, and the industry expertise which lies at the heart of everything we do.

“Our exceptional graduates can be justly proud of their achievements. It is the day their hard work, their determination and commitment is recognised with the presentation of their degrees.

"It is also a great day for their families and friends, and their lecturers, who are drawn from industry, to share the immense pride.

“It is a day to remember for Burnley, too, whose employers can see the depth of academic talent in the town and be confident that the future of industry is safe in the hands of our home-grown graduates, who have the drive, innovation and expertise to become tomorrow’s leaders

“We are immensely proud of our Class of 2019. They are true role models and we hope that seeing them celebrate their achievements will inspire others in Burnley to follow in their footsteps.”

Applications are still being accepted for University Courses Burnley to start studying this autumn.

For more information visit www.burnley.ac.uk/university; call 01282 733400 or email

hesupport@burnley.ac.uk.