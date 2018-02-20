Students are cooking up a treat

Students from Padiham's Shuttleworth College are honing their culinary skills as part of their work for the Prince's Trust.

The aim of the charity is to inspire young children and teach them life skills and Shuttleworth has around 30 students, from year nine to 11, who are taking part in the events.

Teacher Caroline Price who is leading the Prince's Trust, said: "They have all embraced it.

"It's a scheme designed for students to help build their confidence and prepare them for work, training or education.

"It's about team building, communication and problem solving and our students have thrived."

To show off their culinary skills the pupils made a curry for 30 members of staff as a way of saying thank you.

They are now deciding which community project to work on as the next part of the scheme.

Year 10s Caitlin Nelson and Jack Martin