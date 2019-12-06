Striking images taken by jobless student four decades ago capture a lost era in Burnley

A fantastic collection of black and white photographs, taken over four decades ago by a jobless student, capture a bygone era in Burnley.

The images, mainly of children playing out and hanging around together on the streets, were taken in 1976 by Graham Veevers who was unemployed at the time after completing a film course.

As he had completed a project on the Leeds Liverpool Canal Graham was offered a short contract at Burnley Library, working as a local history assistant which involved photographing buildings under threat or with no record.

Armed with a list supplied by the reference librarian, Graham would plan his route, by bus and on foot taking his pictures.

These wonderful images were taken around the Stoneyholme and Daneshouse area and also on Coal Clough Lane, Scott Park, Piccadilly playground and along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

The landscape of the town looks bleak and rundown with empty houses and factories yet all the children look happy and carefree.

Graham, who is now 66, said: "Someone with a camera was more of a novelty then and kids would often shout out 'hey mister take a picture of us' so I did.

"I was never sure as to why as they would probably never see them - until now."

Graham's talent and eye for a good photograph was clear to see then and he went on to work as a cameraman for the BBC and later as freelance.