Strictly come dancing as 14 schools in Burnley and Padiham battle it out for top spot in competition

Talented young dancers from 14 schools across Burnley and Padiham took part in a competition exclusively for them.

And the team from Padiham Green Primary School were crowned the winners of the SPAR Lancashire School Games level two dance competition.

The team will now go on to represent the borough in the Lancashire county finals dance competition in May.

Miss Taylor, from Padiham Green, said: “The children are ecstatic and overjoyed that all of their hard work resulted in first place. They are extremely excited about the county final and cannot wait to get started on preparing for the event.

“The team is made up of a mixture of different personalities and some of the children initially didn’t enjoy dancing or performing in front of people. After engaging in the SPAR Lancashire School Games, their confidence and enjoyment of performing has really shone through.”

Held at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley 14 primary schools from Burnley, St Joseph’s Park Hill came second and Briercliffe Primary School were placed third.

Helen Tyson, school games organiser for Burnley said: “The dance festival was a great success and it was wonderful to see the children’s confidence and love for dance grow throughout the competition.

“Thank you to Blessed Trinity Dance Academy, Sanderson’s Dance Academy, Active Lancashire and SPAR for their support.

"Congratulations to all schools involved and I am really looking forward to seeing Padiham Green fly the flag for Burnley in May."

The other schools taking part were: Wellfield Primary, Stoneyholme Community Primary, St John’s C of E Primary, Cliviger, St Stephen's C of E Primary, Lowerhouse Junior School, St John the Baptist RC Primary, Cherry Fold Community Primary, Ightenhill Primary, Whittlefield Primary, St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary and St Leonard's C of E Primary, Padiham.