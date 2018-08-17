Stonyhurst head praises 'outstanding' results

Pupils from Stonyhurst College are celebrating A-level success with 36 per cent of all entries achieving an A* or A grade and 61 per cent achieving A* to B.

These results will take Stonyhurst students onto a range of prestigious university courses in the UK, USA and Europe.

Students celebrate their A-Level results

Amongst Stonyhurst leavers, six will study engineering and five will study law. One of two students going on to study medicine this year, Vincent Ng, achieved two A*s and four A grades whilst Rafaella Stefani achieved an outstanding A* in history, politics and religious studies, and will go onto the University College London to read philosophy.

Others destined for prestigious Russell Group universities include William Fildes with two A* and two A grades who will study economics and management at the University of Durham, and Adam Moyle with two A* and two A grades who will attend the University of Manchester to read physics.

This year’s results also include mathematics where 40 per cent of students achieved A* and an exceptional 80 per cent achieved A* to B, religious studies with 89 per cent A* to B and economics with just under half of students achieving A* to A.

Additionally, Stonyhurst College offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma (IB) and the third of final year students taking this route had their results last month. The pass rate this year was 100 per cent, exceeding the global average of 78 per cent.

An emotional day as students open their results

Louisa Jöhren achieved 42 points out of the possible 45, which places her in the top two per cent of students world-wide. The IB Diploma requires all students to study a second language, and 85 per cent of these grades were at A* to A grade equivalent.

Building on the success of the IB Diploma introduced in 2012, from September Stonyhurst College will offer the opportunity for students to undertake the new IB Career Related Programme (IBCP).

John Browne, headmaster at Stonyhurst College, said: “There have been some outstanding results this year at the college and I’d like to congratulate the students and staff who have worked together to achieve so much over the past two years, not to mention the families who provide so much support.

"The Stonyhurst motto ‘as much as I can’ has certainly been demonstrated by this fabulous group of young people. I wish all our leaving students every success in the next stage of their journey.”