Stolen puppy set to be reunited with owners

A puppy, that was inside a truck when it was stolen last night, has been found.

The owners of the nine-week-old Border collie were on their way to Bradford, North Yorkshire, this morning after a person reported finding it.

This pickup truck was stolen in Salterforth last night with a puppy inside it.

The pup was inside a silver grey pickup truck that was taken from the Salterforth area at around 8pm last night.

The vehicle, which has the registration plate ML54 CUK, is reported to have accident damage at the front.

If you see the vehicle or have information that may identify an offender please contact Lancashire police quote log number 1387 of 5th June or quote the registration number.