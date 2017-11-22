Stepping back in time to remember when the world was at war

Students went back in time to give them a flavour of what life was like in World War One.

To coincide with Remembrance week pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College enjoyed a series of themed lessons.

They had an interactive 'Meet Vera' session in drama, with Vera, a nurse from World War One, talking about her life, as well as a performance of 'Our Tommy' from Thomas Whitham Sixth Form students.

This focused on the life of Burnley's Victoria Cross recipient Thomas Whitham.

The pupils made silhouettes of the London skyline between 1914-18 in art, conjured up trench cakes in catering and they also had a visit from Portals to the Past who displayed artefacts from the era including shells, guns, equipment and uniforms.

Curriculum Leader for Performance Arts, Rosie Wright, said: "It's been an interesting week and I think the students have learnt a lot from it.

"We also have an exhibition from the Muslim Heritage Centre which documents the role of the Indian army during World War One."