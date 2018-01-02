Step this way for Padiham Town Hall opening

Young British champion sequence dancers will take the first steps at the long-awaited re-opening of Padiham Town Hall.

As the new year gets underway, a new chapter is beginning for the much-valued community facility.

Following the disastrous flooding of the building on Boxing Day two years ago, a complicated programme of reinstatement and flood resilience works has now been completed. This has been managed by Burnley Council and its business partner Liberata, with local builders Boys working as the main contractors.

Mayor of Padiham Ken Buckley said: “We are really pleased that Padiham Town Council has now taken back responsibility for our town hall. The re-opening will mark a new start.

"We are really pleased with the restoration work that has been carried out in the ball room, and the other modernising and flood resilience works which have been done. We are all looking forward to opening our door again to friends old and new."

With the building now back under the control of Padiham Town Council, the town’s Mayor will cut a ribbon to declare Padiham Town Hall officially “open”, and activities will begin again with an afternoon of dancing in the ballroom.

The opening ceremony takes place at 1pm on Monday January 8th, and all are welcome to attend.

At 1-15 pm, the impressively refurbished ballroom will be the venue for a first dance by British Championship dancers Lewis Frobisher and Kate Bodill.

Lewis studies at Thomas Whitham Sixth Form, and Burnley girl Kate is a student at Lancaster University. The pair, who have trained and practiced with Sanderson Dance, wowed the judged to win not one, but three British titles at the 2017 Sequence Dance Festival, held at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Other events and balls are being planned over the coming months to celebrate and make use of the fact that this major facility is now available again for people to use and enjoy.

Coun. Mohammed Ishtiaq, executive member for resources at Burnley Council, said: “I would like to thank all the people who have been involved in this major project of repair and renewal – and I would also like to thank the people of Padiham for their patience during the period has been carried out.

"The works carried out included renewing decorative finishes, wall plaster, doors and casings, windows, skirting boards, floors, services including gas, water and electricity, the boilers, and the famous sprung ballroom floor itself.”