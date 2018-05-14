Stellar line up for open air Festival in the Park

Live music will fill the air in Burnley this weekend at the much anticipated Festival in the Park.

The venue for the concert is Queen's Park this Saturday and tickets are £5.

Held in aid of Pendleside Hospice's 30th anniversary the stellar line up includes Jeramiah Ferrari, Dirty Bare Feet, DJ's Dream Frequency, Rob Tissera, Luv House Events with Carl Andrew, Adam Spuggy Rushworth featuring SairaSax, Nadia Lucy, Mark Johnstone and Grant Holmes..

Tickets are available on Skiddle at skiddle.com/e/13182010, the Krafty Kow tea room, E Liquids R Us and #RemedyGinBar in Burnley.

Madge Nawaz, one of the festival organisers, said: "This will be a fantastic event with live music that is also helping to support such a worthy cause."

The festival runs from 1pm to 10pm.