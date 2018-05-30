Star struck Keeley finally meets her "Pop Idol"

A cruise turned into a dream trip for a Burnley woman when she met her idol on board and even got the chance to sing on stage with him.

Keeley Scott has followed the career of Gareth Gates since he was a teenage singer at the church she often attended in Bradford.

And Keeley was one of the millions of viewers who tuned in to watch Gareth when he was runner up on the first ever series of Pop Idol in 2002.

Illness prevented Keeley from seeing Gareth in concert a couple of years ago. But a photograph he sent her with a special "get well" message has pride of place at the family home in the Manchester Road area.

So when Keeley, who has Downs Syndrome, found out he was entertaining on board the Sapphire Princess which she was holidaying on with her parents, Peter and Ann Scott, around Spain, Italy and France, she was thrilled to bits.

Ann said: "Keeley has had a smile on her face from ear to ear since meeting Gareth, it was absolutely wonderful to see her so happy.

"We had no idea before we booked the cruise that Gareth would be singing so when we found out we couldn't believe it.

"We saw him on board one day with his dad and at first we were a bit nervous to approach him but his dad said to come over and they were both so friendly and charming."

An opportunity to take photographs failed when the battery in Ann's camera died but Gareth invited Keeley and her mum to meet him after the show in the evening.

The duo booked themselves front row seats and to make the dream even more perfect for Keeley, Gareth invited her on stage to sing a number with him.

Ann said: "He asked who wanted to sing with him and so many people put their hands up, including Keeley.

"And when he chose her it was just wonderful. "

The pair sang Spirit in the Sky and Keeley, who attends Burnley Life Church and works at Freshfields in Cemetery Lane in the town, finally got her picture taken with her idol.

Ann added: "It may not seem like a lot but this means so much to Keeley and we would like to thank Gareth and also his dad for being so kind, caring and genuine.

"It means the world to Keeley."