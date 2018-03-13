Standard of our schools among best

According to recent government figures, 91% of schools in Lancashire are rated as good or outstanding.

This means that Lancashire schools are in the top third in the country.

Figures to the end of January 2018 show that 24.5% of Lancashire schools were outstanding, and 66.5% were good, compared to 21.5% and 67.2% respectively for England as a whole.

Lancashire’s figure for ‘requires improvement’ is 7.4%, lower than the rest of the country at 9.5%. Only 1.6% are judged ‘inadequate’, lower than the rest of the country at 1.8%.

County Councillor Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “It’s great to see that the latest statistics from the Department for Education (DfE) back up what we already know – that the quality of schools in Lancashire are amongst the best in the country.

“To have 3% more ‘outstanding’ schools than the England average is not easy, as outstanding ratings are very difficult to achieve. I’m genuinely proud of our schools here in Lancashire. These figures clearly demonstrate the high quality of headteachers, their staff and governors and the commitment of pupils and families.

“Together, we are working hard to fulfil our ambition that all our pupils attend a school which is rated as good or better, and we have an excellent track record in helping schools achieve this.

“The majority of schools choose to receive their support and advisory services from the county council and I think this continued success is a tribute to the strong partnership we have with Lancashire schools. We are also pleased to see that many schools from outside Lancashire are also choosing to buy in our school improvement services.”