Spring has sprung for Pendleside Hospice visitors thanks to Burnley family business

Seeing the flowers start to bloom is one of the best things about this time of year, and visitors to Pendleside Hospice will be in no doubt that Spring has sprung thanks to the generosity of a family business from Burnley.

While flowers may yet be a few weeks away from brightening up everything and everywhere, Bee Hive are ahead of the game, handing out their own donated daffodils and tulips to visitors for the next few weeks.

“We collected some money following the recent death of my mother and Pendleside Hospice is a local charity we hold in the highest regard," said Vanessa Robinson, Investment Director at The Bee Hive. "As it is Spring, it just seemed the perfect chance to donate some flowers along with cash and the people at Pendleside were really appreciative.”

Christina Cope, Head of Corporate Fundraising at Pendleside Hospice, added: “It is a lovely gesture. We are very grateful to everyone connected with The Bee Hive for supporting us in this thoughtful way.”