Spring clean your wardrobe for charity with Clothes Aid

Since kindness never goes out of fashion, a charity clothing collector is asking residents to clear out their wardrobes for a good cause.

Clothes Aid is collecting unwanted garments and bric-a-brac in Burnley, Nelson and Colne to raise vital funds for the NSPCC and Cancer Support UK.

Stickers and bags with collection dates will be posted through doors from this week onward and residents are advised to leave their donations in a visible spot outside.

Clothes Aid is also encouraging schools and businesses to host a large collection, which can be arranged by calling 0207 288 8545, sending an e-mail to info@clothesaid.co.uk or via Twitter.