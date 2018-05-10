Sporty students share their skills with Burnley youngsters

Sports crew stars from Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College have been sharing their skills with pupils from primary schools in the town.

The year sevens have been visiting a number of primary schools and helping the pupils there with sports hall athletic events.

Student Alfie Trickett said: "It's about helping out at schools and encouraging pupils to get involved with sport.

"We have been teaching them how to long jump, high jump and other indoor sports."

Participating primary pupils will all receive a certificate and badge via an on-line virtual league.