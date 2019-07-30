Sporting prowess of Pendle village school's pupils recognised with two top awards

Staff and children at a Pendle primary school are celebrating after receiving two national sports accreditations.

Earby Springfield Primary School was presented with a Platinum certificate by the School Games body.

This award is only presented to those schools who have received the School Games Gold Award for four consecutive years, with under 10% nationally being a recipient.

In addition to the Platinum Award, the school has also been awarded the Youth Sport Trust GOLD Partner School.

Both awards recognise schools that demonstrate commitment to increasing and sustaining participation, of all ages and abilities, in sport through extra-curricular activities, having links with local community sports’ clubs and providing opportunities for young people to be sports leaders.

Earby has enjoyed a host of sporting successes throughout the year with nine teams representing Pendle at the county finals, including cricket, hockey, orienteering, athletics, cross-country and tennis.

The athletics' team became county runners up and the girl’s cricket team became county champions. The girls' cricket team even appeared on Radio Lancashire this week in a feature about girls in sport.

Anthony Judge, of Youth Sport Trust, said: "Earby is a unique place..it runs on passion, trust, responsibility and the freedom to do what is right for the students…participation is high and nobody is left behind.’