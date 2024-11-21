Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Grade II-listed hotel and wedding venue in Lancashire has been sold to new owners.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosehill House Hotel in Burnely was sold on an auction contract by Savills to a private buyer. Future plans for the venue have not yet been made public.

Background

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale was completed on behalf of John and Jaqueline Doherty, who closed the historic venue in December 2023, sending shockwaves through the area.

In a Facebook post at that time, they said: "With so many factors beyond our control, we are devastated to say we are no longer able to continue operating and have closed the business with immediate effect.” They added: "The last 27 years have been an incredible journey of experiences, friendships, highs and lows and every emotion you could possibly imagine. I will cherish the many wonderful memories we created with the best team of people any business could hope to have, to the suppliers and many loyal fantastic customers who have become friends and made the last 27 years possible.”

. | Savills/Rightmove

The venue - which was once owned by the Mayor of Burnley - comprises 30 refurbished bedrooms, a restaurant and bar, a Victorian conservatory and garden space. It is located just half a mile south of Burnley town centre, close to the M65. It had been listed at a guide price of £1.25m in January.

Evie Clarkson, apprentice surveyor in Savills Manchester Hotel Capital Markets team, said: "We are pleased with the successful result of this transaction and to have completed the sale ahead of the auction date. Rosehill House Hotel benefits from a superb location and offers strong ongoing potential."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Cane, associate in Savills auction team, added: "Following strong interest we are delighted that we managed to achieve the successful sale of the Rosehill House Hotel prior to auction. The property has an exciting future ahead."

History of Rosehill House

Rosehill House was built in 1856, for wealthy cotton mill owner, Adam Dugdale. The manor house was once owned by former Mayor of Burnley, Sam Taylor, and was also occupied by the home guard during the Second World War. The property was then converted into a hotel in 1963. Many of the elaborate features of the original decor were retained, including a number of beautifully ornate ceilings.