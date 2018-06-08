Specialist school pupils' works of art

Students from a specialist school are exhibiting their works of art in a local gallery this weekend.

The pupils at Broadfield Specialist School in Oswaldtwistle completed the work after winning a grant from the National Lottery to run a community project bringing students and their families together on an art project that ran from September 2017 to June 2018.

Students, their parents and siblings were given the opportunity to go along to the Platform Art Gallery in Clitheroe on Saturday mornings where the Clitheroe artist Frankie Freeman and colleague Lynne Eastham, of Burnley, planned and delivered workshops.

They learnt how to create 3D sculptures, use water colours and acrylics, collage, print, sew and many other skills.

Parents worked alongside their children creating and enjoying quality time in a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

To celebrate their achievements, an exhibition is being held at the Platform Art Gallery tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 1pm.

Everyone is invited to come along and see samples of the work as well as meet some of the students who have worked so hard over the year.