'Special' Worsthorne care home celebrates 30th anniversary

From trips to see the Blackpool Illuminations to fish and chips from Harry Ramsden’s, a family-run care home in Worsthorne is celebrating 30 years of providing bespoke care for its residents.

Chapel Lodge, located at 2 Old Hall Square in the village, was founded in 1988 by Dr Zahid Mahmood Dabir and Mrs Naila Dabir, and has for the last three decades provided a human touch when it comes to residential care and nursing.

The home celebrated the big occasion with a cake and a visit from singer Maria Manchester, who treated the residents to a few of their favourite tunes from the ‘40s.

“We have such a good relationship with the residents and their families,” said Care Assistant and Activities Coordinator Shannon Fairburn. “Forming a close relationship with residents is part of the nature of the job.”

The home currently has 19 residents who regularly take part in a variety of activities including karaoke, cheese and wine nights, arts and crafts, and movie nights, whilst also attending the Forget Me Not Club at Towneley Garden Centre where they can enjoy tea and cake and meet with other residents from other care homes in Burnley.

“I consider it more than a job,” Shannon said. “All the residents are very happy; we always get good feedback.”

But beyond the home cooked food and the friendly atmosphere, it is the people that make Chapel Lodge stand out according to Shannon. “The staff and the residents are what make Chapel Lodge special,” she said simply.