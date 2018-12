Popular quintet Adaptive Brass are to play a special Christmas programme at Padiham Unitarian Chapel.

The concert will take place on Friday, December 21st at 7-30pm.

The Christmas Tree Festival

It will also afford visitors the chance to view the Christmas Tree Festival with 38 trees decorated by various local charities.

Admission is £5 including refreshments. As usual all proceeds to NW Air Ambulance, The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund and the chapel.

Information on 01282 773336 or barryrbrown@gmail.com