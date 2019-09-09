Special meeting for writers' group celebrating its 65th birthday

Budding authors and poets have been invited along to a special meeting of the Colne and District Writers' Circle.

2019 marks the 65th birthday of the group and at the meeting on Saturday, September 28th, the winners of the poetry and prose competitions will be announced.

The Mayor of Pendle Coun. James Starkie will be at the event at Colne Library and anyone who would like to join the circle would be more than welcome.

Billed 'An afternoon of poetry and prose' anyone who has pieces they have written are more than welcome to go along and read them out to members.

Guests will be welcomed by the circle's new president Geoff Crambie who is a much respected author of 10 books and 1,000 newspaper articles.

Tea and cakes will be served at the event on the 28th, which starts at 2pm, and anyone who would like more information is asked to contact 01282 817449.