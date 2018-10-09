Special guests help Pendleside Hospice celebrate 30th birthday

Patients, staff and guests celebrated Pendleside Hospice’s 30th anniversary with a party at the Reedley headquarters.



Guest of honour was Lord Shuttleworth, the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, who attended the inaugural meeting organised by solicitor Muriel Jobling to arrange the setting up of the hospice 30 years ago.

He said: “I have been president ever since and it is a great privilege to be joining in these special celebrations.”

Lord Shuttleworth, who was born in Burnley, added: “I would like to congratulate everyone who has helped the hospice become what it is today. What a story!

"It’s not just the efforts of people immediately connected with the hospice but with the efforts of the entire community of Burnley and Pendle. It has been a great achievement.

“Everyone concerned should be proud because it’s been an absolute triumph. Happy birthday!”

He was joined by Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle, who has recently been promoted to become Senior Government Whip and Vice-Chamberlain of Her Majesty’s Household; the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun James and Janet Starkie; the Mayor of Burnley, Coun Charlie Briggs; Burnley Council chief executive Mick Cartledge; trustees, volunteers, business leaders and friends of the hospice.

David Brown, chairman of the hospice, said: “Pendleside has become a beacon of hope for patients and their families. Pendleside will continue to innovate and adapt to the needs of the community.

“Since its inception the hospice has continually extended its services and now offers a 10-bed inpatient unit, day services, outpatients, hospice at home, and a family support service.”

He added: “When the hospice first started it was 99 per cent caring for cancer patients. But now it cares for a much diverse range of life limiting conditions including dementia.”

Helen McVey, Pendleside’s chief executive, said the hospice now cares for over 1,500 people each year, around 1,000 patients and 500 patient family members and carers. Also the hospice operates the largest hospice at home service in the North West.

Helen added: “The support provided by the local community has been fantastic over the last 30 years but it is even more essential for the hospice to provide much needed care in the future.”