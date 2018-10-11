Special edition Clarets poppy pin on sale now

The Royal British Legion is teaming up with Burnley FC once again to release a special edition Clarets poppy pin.



The pin, on sale for £2.99, will commemorate this year’s Remembrance Period, which also marks the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It not only acts as a symbol of remembrance for the brave men and women who have lost their lives or have been injured during conflict, but all profits from their sale go directly to the Legion.

Visit www.poppyshop.org.uk, to grab a pin while stocks last.