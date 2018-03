Burnley folk worried about getting back from Manchester can get three buses back in the coming hours.

The Burnley Bus Company Tweeted out that it is to run a bus at 4pm, 4-30pm and 5pm today which will follow the normal route to Rawtenstall then operate to Burnley via Baxenden and Accrington.

The service to Manchester was suspended earlier this afternoon due to the heavy snow and poor road conditions.S