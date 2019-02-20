Sparkling year ahead for Burnley Twinning Association as 2019 marks diamond anniversary

2019 marks the diamond anniversary of the Burnley Twinning Association and the celebrations for the special occasion have already begun.

Around 44 members enjoyed a dinner at Padiham's Mamma Mia restaurant which raised £293 for twinning funds.

There was a Valentine themed quiz, raffle and guess the weight of the cake competition.

To celebrate the special anniversary of the signing of the Twinning Charter between Vitry-sur-Seine and Burnley a party of 22 French people will visit Burnley in May and stay in the homes of members.

A programme of events is being planned to entertain the guests including visits to Towneley Hall, Blackburn Cathedral and a canal boat trip in Skipton.

An celebration evening at the Prairie Sports Village is also on the cards which the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley have been invited to attend.