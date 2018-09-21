Sparkling anniversary celebrations for Burnley Flower Club

A thriving club that bloomed into life in 1958 is celebrating its Diamond anniversary.

A special lunch to mark the 60th year of Burnley Flower Club was held at the town's Oaks Hotel.

Current and former members and past chairmen gathered for the occasion along with international floral demonstrator Craig Bullock and representatives of Flowers North West which makes up the North West region of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies.

To commemorate the diamond year guests were each presented with a glass plaque encasing a flower.

Freelance floral designer and demonstrator Mark Entwistle also gave a special show and the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Charlie Briggs paid a civic visit to the club to cut a commemorative cake.

The first ever chairman of the club was aptly named Mrs Lavender and over the years there have been 18 at the helm.

As a highlight for the anniversary members were each inspired to create their own floral display using the theme of songs with the word diamond in the title.

Chairman Sheila Bradley said: "A lot of people think that all we do is flower arranging but that is only a small part of it.

"We have six demonstrations a year from some of the top professionals and we have been involved in many high profile events.

"The club is about the celebration of friendship and flowers and we do have many social gatherings also."

If you would like to join Burnley Flower Club meetings are held on the first Monday of every month at the Central Methodist Church in Burnley at 7-30pm.

The next meeting takes place on Monday, October 8th, with a demonstration by Debbie Davies.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Sheila on 01282 428774.