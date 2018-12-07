South Pennine Singers to perform two Christmas concerts in Burnley

The group will perform two concerts
Christmas concerts from the South Pennine Singers will be held at two venues in Burnley.

Formed in 1988 by Geoff Balson, the South Pennine Singers have gained a reputation in the area for quality choral singing of all genres including pop, folk, classical and humorous.

Two Christmas concerts will be performed over the next week:

• Sunday, 2-30pm at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Gawthorpe Road, Burnley, free entry, retirement donation.

• Friday, 6-30pm at Briercliffe Road Church, tickets £7 including refreshments, on the door or by calling 01282 777947 or 07884004934.