Snow causes chaos on Ribble Valley roads

Motorists are facing treacherous road conditions across the Ribble Valley.



There was mayhem on Whalley Road this morning with vehicles travelling out of Clitheroe struggling to negotiate the gradual slope near Barraclough House.

The driver of a black Range Rover came to the rescue.

Suzanne Nolan and Deborah Bootle, who both live in Wilpshire, were trying to get to work at Moorland School in Clitheroe, but were forced to turn back.

Deborah, who was a passenger in Suzanne's car, said: "The snow was drifting and it was very slow going. Cars coming up the slope on the other side of Whalley Road were just getting stuck."

She described how a man driving a black Range Rover kept going back and forth towing motorists stuck on Whalley Road.

"Real heroes don't wear capes," she subsequently commented on Facebook.

A snow plough was called in to clear the road.



Conditions are also bad on the A59 with the road down to one lane on Sawley Brow.

Reports are also coming in that Newton and Dunsop Bridge are almost impossible to reach with vehicles backed up on Waddington Fell.



A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would urge all drivers to take extra care.

"Some roads are particularly treacherous.

"Allow extra time to remove snow and ice from your vehicle, remember that stopping distances increase and above all, arrive alive."

