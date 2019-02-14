Snooker legend Steve Davis set for 'interesting evening' in Burnley

A household name for over 30 years both on and off the green baize Steve Davis will be laying it all on the table during an "interesting" talk at the Burnley Mechanics.

The six times champion of the snooker world retired from competitive play in April 2016.

“My father passed away just before the start of the world championships and I played in it, we’d been in it since the start so it seemed the right time to finish,” said Davis.

'An Interesting Evening with Steve Davis', which takes place at the Mechanics on Thursday, February 28th, charts his career beginning with his emotional farewell at The Crucible.

It then takes the audience back into the late 70s when Steve met Barry Hearn and through his unstoppable dominance of the snooker world in the 80s.

This includes light-hearted reminiscing and some memorable clips of his TV appearances on shows such as Morecambe and Wise, Cannon and Ball, Tiswas and Swap Shop, to name a few.

Emotional, funny and relaxed, ‘An Interesting Evening with Steve Davis’ gives audiences a rare insight into how one of this country’s sporting superstars has stood the test of time and is still a key member of the BBC’s snooker team.

