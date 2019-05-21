Smiles galore at family-friendly Burnley Community Festival

Burnley Community Festival proved itself one of the most popular days in the town’s calendar with a jam-packed day full of entertainment.

A resplendent Queen’s Park played host to the festival and was brought to life by fun-seeking families enjoying an incredible lineup of live music.

Jeramiah Ferrari,Design Rewind, Deacon Brody, J Bear, Erase & Rewind and Stream were all in top form on the band stage.

While over at the Remedy Presents DJ stage, the internationally renowned DJ Woody headed up a lineup featuring the likes of Seek The Northerner, Glynn Abbott, Grant Holmes, Carl Andrew, Adam J, JP, Kingy and Craig Woolstencroft.

It wasn’t all about the live music either with Krafty Cow tea room’s children’s area a huge hit with the youngsters.

These mini festival-goers enjoyed slime making, pottery painting and a magical fairy workshop along with a host of free activities.

A selection of mouth-watering food vendors and of course, a licensed bar, topped of the festival experience.

Organiser Madge Nawaz said: “What a day. Queen’s Park showed once again why it is not just one of the best spaces in Burnley, but one of the best in the country.

“Everybody that came along on the day seemed to enjoy themselves and we now can’t wait to carry on planning Bands in the Park which will be coming to Queen’s Park in July.”