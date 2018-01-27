Slimming gurus are happy to be Peter Andre's Mysterious Girls

Two Slimming World consultants from Burnley were congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.



Janet Barnes and Caroline Griffiths were delighted to get the chance to meet the 90s popstar when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Janet, who runs groups at Pendle Heritage Centre and the ACE Centre, both in Nelson, said Peter’s presence at the awards was extra special because earlier in 2017 he supported Slimming World’s most successful fundraising event ever – The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which raised a record-breaking £3.3 million in just two weeks.

The annual clothes throw encourages Slimming World’s 900,000 group members to donate the clothes, shoes, bags and accessories that are now too big for them to Cancer Research UK, by filling up specially-branded bags and taking them along to their weekly group sessions.

Janet said: “It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

"Meeting Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded me what an important and privileged role I have as a consultant.

"Now I’m heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Burnley to be inspired to lose weight and lead healthier and happier lives.”

Caroline, who runs a group at 1882 Lounge and St Cuthberts Community Hall, Burnley, said: “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

"I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.

Peter, who set up his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer, said he was thrilled to meet Janet and Caroline at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He added: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards.

"I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out.

"While each of them was inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their Slimming World "family' in helping them to do things they always dreamed of and become the people they’ve always wanted to be."

