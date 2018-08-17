Sky TV is the limit for sports mad Pendle student Mujtaba after A'level success

Sports fanatic and Nelson and Colne College student Mujtaba Ali is dreaming of a TV presenting role after gaining top A' Level grades.

Mujtaba (18),formerly of Marsden Heights Community College in Brierfield, is heading to the University of Leeds to study journalism after achieving A,*A and B in Sociology, English Language and Media Studies.

He credits the support he has received during his time at the college and the belief instilled into him by his teachers as the primary reason for his A' Level success.

Mujtaba said: “I’m ecstatic – I’ve exceeded all my expectations.

"My ultimate ambition is to become a sports journalist.

"I dream of one day becoming a sports presenter on Sky Sports News and being paid to talk about sports.

“My qualifications will help me in the future as they have prepared me for the type of work I will be doing at university. The dissertation/essay format is one that I have used in all of my subjects and so I will be ready for Higher Education.

“When I first came to College, I had no confidence in myself or my abilities.

"However, I now believe that I can achieve anything I set out to do and I have the confidence to step out of my comfort zone and try something new and NCC is the primary reason for this.”