Skipton to Colne rail link meeting to be held

A public meeting to discuss the latest stage in campaigning to bring the Skipton to Colne railway line back into use use is to be held soon.

The open meeting will be held at the Earby New Road Community Centre starting at 7pm on January 14th.

The SELRAP (Skipton-East Lancashire Rail Action Partnership) campaign group has had a very positive year beginning with the announcement by the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling that he would commit to a full feasibility study of the Skipton to Colne route.

Continued support for the re-opening is reflected in individual membership growing to 540. They include people with an engineering background and experience in the transport industry.

Interested members of the community are very welcome to the meeting where they will be joined by SELRAP members.

Further information can be found about the campaign by visiting www.selrap.org.uk