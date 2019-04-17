Size matters: Huge three-storey, 15-room, half-a-million pound Nelson barn conversion for sale

In plenty of old-timey pubs dotted around the country, it's not uncommon that even averagely sized people find themselves ducking and weaving through ancient low doorways, bumping their noggins on beams dating back to some long-ago century like Gandalf. There's something cosy about it. Close-knit and warm. Some buildings, however, are built for size. Enter: this five-bedroom leviathan in Nelson.

On the market for £525,000, this property offers what estate agents like to call "a lot of house for your money". Boasting 15 truly huge rooms spread across three floors, it is a home made for furniture fans and/or an East Lancashire basketballing family looking to set up shop in a delightfully-kitted out barn conversion.

It's big.

The scale of the place comes as you amble up the gated driveway, with the sheer size of the edifice itself enough to turn heads. Gorgeous stone facade, warm ambience, and an undeniable depth: this house is very nice indeed. Provided you can get a hoop put up immediately so the free-throw percentage doesn't dip.

Light and airy inside thanks to the seemingly-neverending windows, this home has lovely beamed ceilings which add a depth of chatacter to the property and hint at its rustic past as a barn. Barns are famously biblical, and true to form, everything in this place is biblical in size.

The kitchen-cum-diner is the clincher. Triple aspect with rolling views of the (naturally) massive garden, it has granite worktops for days and an inset sink to round off a room which, while not as huge as others, is tasteful and deft - everything you want in a kitchen, a meal, and pretty much anything else you can think of, basically.

Downstairs you'll find the county-sized lounge and sitting rooms, as well as a cloak and utility room for good measure, while scamper up the grand staircase and onto the cricket-pitch proportioned landing, and you'll have easy access to three of the home's five bedrooms (the other two are up another floor, for all you fans of multiple storeys).

But the master is the heart of this place. With the gorgeous family bathroom - Jacuzzi bath and walk-in shower included - off to one side, the master is larger-then-life and dominated the front of the home. Bagsy this room when you move in, that's all I'm saying.

Following a happy theme, the home has more than its fair share of parking space as well as a garage, and for anyone for whom all this house just isn't enough space, there's even the unbelievable offer of even more land being for sale - for acres to be precise - via separate negotiation.

Big love for a big house.

