Six fire crews from Burnley, Nelson and Colne spend all night tackling major blaze in the open in Pendle

Firefighters spent most of last night battling a large blaze in the open in Pendle.

Six fire crews from Colne, Nelson and Burnley were called to Southfield Lane, Southfield, Colne at around 10-30pm after the blaze, involving a quantity of waste, broke out.

Crews established a water relay and remained at the scene throughout the night bringing the fire under control.

At around 1-30am a warning was issued to residents living downwind of the fire to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

By 2-30am the incident had been reduced to four fire engines and three by 5-30am with crews using a main jet to extinguish the flames.