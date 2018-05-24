Six action zones will target those who repeatedly leave pet poop

A council is to get tough on dog fouling by setting up six action zones targeting people who repeatedly leave pet poop in public.

Wardens will be sweeping Clitheroe, Longridge, Read and Simonstone, Sabden, Waddington and Whalley, in a bid to catch the culprits who are blighting the borough with dog dirt.

They will be particularly zoning in on several Clitheroe dog-fouling hot spots, including Brungerley Park, Clitheroe Cemetery, Henthorn, Edisford and Salthill, as well as Read, Sabden and Waddington play areas, and Calderstones Park in Whalley.

And dog walkers who fail to pick up after their pets will receive £100 fixed penalty notices rising to prosecution and fines of £1,000 for persistent offenders.

Ribble Valley Borough Council receives over 200 complaints about dog fouling and spends £30,000 disposing of it each year.

Heather Barton, the council’s head of environmental health, said: “Dog-fouling is the subject of constant complaints from residents and we are committed to taking action.

“Dog warden patrols have been stepped up in six action zones and fixed penalty notices will be issued to those who let their dogs foul in public.

“We urge residents to be our eyes and ears and help us tackle this problem by reporting irresponsible dog owners.”

To report dog-fouling, contact Ribble Valley Borough Council in confidence on 01200 425111.