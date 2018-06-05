Sisters' brave battle against cancer is inspiration for charity fundraising event

A Burnley woman, whose two sisters have both battled breast cancer, has organised a fundraising event to thank the charity that helped them.

Elizabeth Jackson is holding a craft fair in August to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Her younger sisters, Rachel and Linda, are both breast cancer survivors.

Their ordeal inspired Elizabeth to organise the fundraising event.

She said: "In the UK one out of eight women will get breast cancer and I strongly believe that If you receive help from a charity it is good if you can give back something when you can .

"All the proceeds from the craft fair will go to the charity and I really hope the public will come along and support the event."

The craft fair will be held on Saturday, August 4th, at Burnley Wood Community Centre from 11am to 3pm.

Elizabeth is hoping that craftspeople and groups will come forward to show off their wares.

The cost is £10 to hire a table and these are available by contacting Karen Heseltine at info@burnleywoodcc.org or ringing 07712 581767.

There will be refreshments on the day along with a raffle and competitions on the day.

Leaflets on breast cancer will also be available at the event.