Single mum found with white powder on her mouth after early hours of morning crash ends up before Burnley magsitrates

A single mum, found with white powder on her mouth after an early hours crash in her car, refused to give a urine sample for analysis, a court heard.

Kimberley McCabe put her trainers on the wrong feet and fell, landing on the doctor's desk, after she was arrested and taken to the police station.

The 32-year-old had supplied one specimen, but failed to give a second and told officers: 'Just let me go home. I have had enough.'

Burnley magistrates were told how police had suspected she was under the influence of drugs after she gave a negative breath test. McCabe had a cannabis grinder, full of the drug, with her. She claimed she had had some cannabis whilst in shock after the smash, but had not slept all night and was 'simply very tired' at the police station.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, said at 5.20am police attended an accident on Colne Road. The defendant and a passenger were in the back of an ambulance being checked over.

McCabe gave a negative breath test, but she was struggling to keep her eyes open. She had a white substance in the corner of her mouth.

Miss Allan said at the police station the defendant, who had 18 offences on her record, was unsteady on her feet and stumbled into the cell wall. A doctor couldn't take blood as she had used drugs intravenously and he was unable to find a vein. The defendant provided one urine sample, was given four cups of water, but didn't give a second.

The prosecutor continued: " Eventually, she refused to cooperate with officers. She said ' I just want to go home. I can't do it. I have got animals that need feeding.' "

The defendant then said she had had enough and swore, telling police: ' Charge me. I'm not doing it.'

Mr John Rusius, defending, told the hearing McCabe was on medication for a personality disorder and felt she was now more settled and stable.

The solicitor said she was going to a friend's on the way to a car boot sale when a fox ran in the road. She got out of the car, was in shock and had some cannabis. He continued:" She accepts she has cannabis from time to time.

"It makes her feel more relaxed. "

Mr Rusius said the defendant cooperated with police and went willingly to the station. She probably got there about 6.30am and she had not had any sleep all night. She fell asleep and when she woke up, perhaps not surprisingly, she was unsteady on her feet.

The solicitor said police stated McCabe put her trainers on the wrong feet. He went on:" She says she probably did. She was still half- asleep.

"When she went into the doctor's room she nodded off again."

The defendant struggled to provide a second urine sample because she had emptied her bladder. Mr Rusius said: "She says she just couldn't do it. She had tried her best. She was not deliberately refusing."

The solicitor added :" She says she had had cannabis, but after she drove. She was simply very tired and she was not under the influence of drugs."

McCabe, of Colne Road, Brierfield, admitted failing to supply a specimen for analysis and possessing cannabis, on April 7th. Her case was adjourned until July 3rd, for an all-options open pre- sentence report and she was banned from driving.