Showstopping musical numbers set to banish January blues as Burnley panto group stages annual show

A series of showstopping musical numbers are set to wow audiences this month in Greenbrook Methodist Church Panto Society's annual production.

'Treasure Island - A musical Panto' runs from Thursday to Saturday, 9th to the 11th and Thursday to Saturday, 16th to the 18th of January.

Based on an original and hilarious script by Edward P Munday the show follows the fortunes of Captain Buckaroo, his beautiful daughter Belle, Smee, Rosemary the cook, and a dubious crew of pirates as they set sail on ‘The Scabby Donkey’ in search of treasure.

Throw in the handsome Prince Wakanda, an evil witch doctor and his henchmen, and a host of villagers and tribesmen and all the audience has to do is sit back and watch the fun and games begin.

With matinees and evening performances on both Saturdays the cast list is as follows: Helen Ingham (Belle) Martyn Green (Prince Wakanda) Ryan Bradley (Captain Buckaroo) Edward Munday (Smee) Rebecca Munday (Rosemary) David Gorton (Witch Doctor) Michael Dyas (Bandee) Nathan Prendergast (Jandar) Debbie Hargreaves (Margaret) Olivia Hirst (Patsy) Emily Greenall (Jackie) Amelia Hirst (Shirley) Grace Astin (Rachel)

Chorus: Sophie Prendergast, Darcey Hirst, Evie Kelly, Grace Evans, Abigail Riley, Elodie Lalor, Elsie Moggeridge, Lucie Fisher, Evie Greenall, Tilly Johnson, Lily Dickens, Phoebe Heyes, Ruby Cryer, Oscar Bradley, Joshua Abbott and Mason Shine

Tickets, which are priced at £8 and £5 for children and senior citizens, can be obtained by calling Susan on 01282 719462.

Family tickets are also available at £23 with Thursdsy only block booking rates also available. There are matinees and evening performances on both Saturdays.