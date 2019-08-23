Showcase open day for stunning new wedding and events venue in Burnley

A stunning new wedding and events venue based in Burnley is holding an open day next weekend.

Simply Fields Weddings and Events is based in Hurstwood and is the brainchild of husband and wife Neil and Lindsay Worswick at their home, Tattersalls Farm.

The farm has been in Neil's family for 150 years and the couple are so passionate about it they wanted to share it with others.

Neil said: "We are passionate about what we do and admire the beauty of our farm.

"Because of the location we’re in, we want to give others the option of unique, themed weddings and parties. We are party people at heart and know from experience how to throw a good bash

"If you're looking for a 'badass' original and alternative wedding venue we're here for you."

The couple have lived on the farm for over 20 years, and the venue is ideal for rustic-style farm weddings, mini festivals, summer parties, birthday celebrations and christenings.

The open day is on Saturday, August 31st, from noon to 8pm and visitors will be greeted with a free glass of prosecco. Other businesses who work with the venue on bespoke events will also be on hand to showcase their talents including Lily Rose Floristry by Kathryn Beaver, Tinglz Event Decoration Hire and the Little Green Platter Company.