Showcase launch to find Burnley's brightest young stars who say 'I Can Do...'

Today sees the launch of our brand new exciting talent showcase called 'I Can Do.'

Every week we will be featuring clips of children across Burnley and Padiham doing something they love.

Songbird Isobel Parker (nine) launches I Can Do today.

From singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument or reciting a poem we want to see what you youngsters out there are good at but also what you enjoy.

The first one kicks off with Isobel Parker (nine) of Burnley singing Human by Christina Perri.

A pupil at St Mary Magdalene's RC Primary School, Isobel is a member of BASICS Theatre School and she loves to sing and dance.

*Would you like your child to appear in I Can Do? Send your videos to sue.plunkett@jpimedia.co.uk