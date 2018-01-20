Showcase for courses aimed at giving adults a new challenge

A series of adult learning courses are being rolled out at Burnley College.

The wide variety of courses are aimed at people who want to learn a skill to start a new profession, take up a hobby or improve their CV.

Simon Jordan, Deputy Principal of Burnley College, said: “At this time of year many people are looking ahead and planning to make positive changes in their lives.

“If your New Year resolutions include trying for a promotion at work or embarking on a whole new career, perhaps brushing up on your Maths and English skills or even starting a great new hobby, we can help you here at Burnley College.

“Our friendly and professional tutors have years of experience in helping adult learners make the very best of the opportunities open to them.

“We have courses for everyone, whether you need a professional qualification to boost your CV, you want a Maths or English qualification that will help you into a job, to re-skill and follow your career dreams in 2018 or take up a hobby and make new friends.

”This could be the start of an amazing academic journey for you that could see you entering higher education, studying for a degree and changing your life.”

Courses include:

* Construction,

* Creative Arts and Media.

* Leadership and Management.

* Maths and English for adults at all levels and abilities.

* Childcare and Education.

* Health and Safety.

* Accountancy.

* Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering.

* Health and Social Care.

* Business and Leadership.

* Information Technology.

* Sports and Public Services.

Danielle Hancock (27), from Burnley, will be returning to College in January to continue her

Photography course. She said: “I discovered a passion for photography and enrolled on an adult education course at Burnley College.

"Now I run my own business, White Noise Photography.

“My tutor really inspires me with her energy, enthusiasm and ideas, so I really look forward to coming to college.

“If you’ve been thinking of making a change in 2018, go for it – enroll on an Adult Learning

course and see just where it will take you.”

To find out more about the courses please visit www.burnley.ac.uk/adult.