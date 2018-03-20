Shoppers, staff and volunteers go extra mile to bag £2,000 for charity

Staff and customers at Burnley's Tesco store lived up to the supermarket's slogan of "every little helps" when it comes to making a difference to a worthy cause.

Over the last year, in-store bucket collections, bag packs and awareness days have raised £2,464.80 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years

Anniversary Appeal.

This includes £443.78 from a bag pack at the store earlier this month.

The events have been organised by the store’s community champion Billie Jean Horne.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator Louise Grant said: “I would like to thank all Burnley Tesco’s staff and customers for

their wonderful support, especially Billie Jean, who has been great with myself and all our volunteers, who have helped out.

“This is a financially tough time for a lot of people but the generosity of the community has never waned. We are very grateful.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal is funding a trio of ground-breaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and

South Cumbria’s specialist regional cancer treatment centre, to mark the 20th anniversary of its opening.

The trio includes bringing the most advanced robotic surgical system on the market to the centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, which provides all the

Burnley area’s radiotherapy treatment, making it the first in whole of the North of England and only one of three centres in the entire country to have such a piece of kit.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation also works to bring world class cancer services and treatments to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at another eight hospitals within the region, including Burnley General Hospital where it recently funded new furniture and décor for the quiet room within the Gynaecology Outpatients Department.