Shop worker sprayed in face with canister after robber strikes in broad daylight at Padiham shop

Police are hunting a robber who sprayed a shop owner in the face with a canister after demanding cash from the till.

The shocking incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Padiham Stores in Hill Street and police are now appealing for information.

The incident happened at around 4-25pm when the culprit entered the store demanding cash. He threatened a male shop worker before spraying a canister in the victim’s face.

The pair started to fight before a female worker rushed over the help the victim before she herself was assaulted.

The offender took some cash, cigarettes and a drink before making off in the direction of Green Street.

He is described as white, aged 25 to 35-years-old, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short, wavy dark hair. He was wearing a dark grey fleece.

The man and woman both went to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Detective Constable Melissa Chadwick of Burnley Police, said: “This was a shocking incident where a man and woman have been assaulted during a shop robbery.

“Fortunately both were left with minor injuries but it is vital we find the man responsible as soon as possible.

“If you recognise the man described, or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence, please contact police immediately.

“This is a mainly residential area and it was still daylight at the time of the offence. We believe someone must have seen what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1097 of October 28th.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at http://socsi.in/5944r.