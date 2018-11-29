Shop's major boost for Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal

The Entertainer toy shop is throwing its support behind the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal.

Shoppers at the Market Square shop can buy an extra toy and donate it to the appeal or they can purchase a gift online at TheToyShop.com.

Gifts are distributed from the Salvation Army citadel in Burnley to families in Burnley and Padiham who may be struggling to make Christmas Day special.

Every year generous Burnley Express readers never fail in their kindness to make the appeal a great success.

The appeal has now been running successfully for over 20 years and last year was a bumper one with around 570 children in 230 families across the borough waking up to toys and gifts on Christmas morning.

The appeal needs toys right across the age range, from babies to teenagers up the age of 18. Dolls, teddy bears, books, puzzles are all welcome and also CDs and DVDs.

Make up and toiletries are also welcome to go in teenagers’ Christmas stockings. And we ask that all donated gifts are brand new.

Captain, Maisie Veacock said: “Every year, throughout the year we help over 250 families in and around Burnley who are struggling.

"Christmas is an especially difficult time for them so it’s even more important that we support them as much as we can and our gift appeal is a key part of that.

“We are always blown away by how generous the public are with all the gifts they donate and we’re so grateful that The Entertainer is partnering with us to help make it easier for people to buy and donate a toy in-store which they will they will then match.

"It will make such a huge difference to the amount of gifts we’ll be able to distribute to families in need this festive season.”

Gary Grant, Founder and Executive Chairman of The Entertainer said: “It’s heart breaking to think of so many children across the UK who won’t experience the magic of waking up to find a present waiting for them.

"Also, to think of their parents who will miss out on watching their face light up as they open it.

"That’s why we’re encouraging our customers to consider buying an extra present during their Christmas shopping to donate to a family in need via The Salvation Army. This will then be matched by The Entertainer, allowing us to work together to transform Christmas for families who are really struggling.”

Drop off points for toys include the Burnley Express office at Business First in Empire Way, Lloyds bank and the Salvation Army charity shop in Burnley town centre, the Asda store in Burnley and Costa Coffee based at the Burnley Tesco store.