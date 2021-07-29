Shocking pictures show aftermath of blaze which engulfed lorry on A59 in Lancashire

Two fire engines from Clitheroe rushed to the scene on the A59 shortly before 1.15pm yesterday (July 13).

Pictures taken by the fire service show the cab of the heavy goods vehicle engulfed in flames as black smoke billows into the sky.

Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze.

The driver managed to "get out of the vehicle safely" and the contents of the lorry were also saved, the fire service said.

The road was closed in both directions by police as fire crews and officers from Highways England made the scene safe.

The road has since reopened.

A HGV burst into flames on the A59 in Sawley, Lancashire. (Credit: @Clitheroe_Fire)

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.